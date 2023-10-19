Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $371.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $276.64 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

