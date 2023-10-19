Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

