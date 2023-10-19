Montis Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 281,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

