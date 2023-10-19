WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

