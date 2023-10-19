LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $231,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $607.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.