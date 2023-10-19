BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.42. 116,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 188,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.55.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.
Featured Stories
