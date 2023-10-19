Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Up 14.5%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 7,566,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,660,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

