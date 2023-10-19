Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.97. 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

