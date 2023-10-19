iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.53 and last traded at C$15.53. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.58.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

