First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $192,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.