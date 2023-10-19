Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Stock Price Up 24.5%

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
Yokohama Rubber Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.
About Yokohama Rubber
The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells tires in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks, trucks and buses, construction and mining equipment, industrial vehicles and agricultural and forestry machinery, and motorsports, as well as aluminum alloy wheels and other automotive related components under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, YOKOHAMA, ALLIANCE, GALAXY, PRIMEX, and AICHI brand names.
