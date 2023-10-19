Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 2.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.46. 167,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 77,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $825.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DNNGY
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 5 Reasons To Keep Holding J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks Trading Less Than 10x 2024 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.