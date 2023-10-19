Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 2.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.46. 167,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 77,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $825.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

