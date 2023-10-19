Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 353,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $72.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 338,664 shares of company stock valued at $915,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Air by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

