Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

