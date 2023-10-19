Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

CTSH opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

