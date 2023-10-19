Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.