Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.