Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,794. The firm has a market cap of $351.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.48 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

