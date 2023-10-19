Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $240.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

