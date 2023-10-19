Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.58-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.58-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

