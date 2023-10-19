Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $490.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.