Strs Ohio Sells 1,850 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $841.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $863.54 and a 200 day moving average of $835.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $521.43 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

