Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

