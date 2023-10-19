Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 14,217 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

