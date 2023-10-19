Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,841. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

