Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 158,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $337.01. The stock had a trading volume of 334,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

