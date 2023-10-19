McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.05. 549,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,298. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.05 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

