LPL Financial LLC Has $161.49 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $161,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

