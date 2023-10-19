Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

