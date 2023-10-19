Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,307 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

