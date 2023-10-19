Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.28% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

