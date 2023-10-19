Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 101,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

