Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,882 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

KEY stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

