Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

