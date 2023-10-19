Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 669.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

