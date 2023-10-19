West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Financial Contrast

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmers National Banc pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $186.29 million 2.22 $60.60 million $1.44 7.65 West Coast Community Bancorp $76.61 million 2.74 $30.94 million $4.25 5.88

This table compares Farmers National Banc and West Coast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than West Coast Community Bancorp. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and West Coast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00 West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 23.60% 19.12% 1.35% West Coast Community Bancorp 40.70% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides business, asset-based, small business administration, business and industrial, farm service agency, and wine industry lending products, as well as loans supported by single-family home equity, municipal, government guaranteed, and installment loans. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, wire manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

