Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

LGND stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

