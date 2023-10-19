Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.1 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

