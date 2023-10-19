Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.58 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

