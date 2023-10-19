Reviewing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

SHF has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SHF and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 3.32 -$35.13 million ($2.35) -0.29 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 31.92 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% RocketFuel Blockchain -1,864.84% -464.64% -229.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHF beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

