The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 267.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

BA stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

