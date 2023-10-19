Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 647 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

