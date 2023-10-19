Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.