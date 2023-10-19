Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $231.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.13 and a one year high of $245.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

