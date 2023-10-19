Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

