Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

ACI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

