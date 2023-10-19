Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

