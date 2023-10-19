Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

