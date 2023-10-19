Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,293,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,683.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,642,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,118 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 947,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAGG opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $52.88.

