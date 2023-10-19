Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

